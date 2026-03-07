Orbán: Hungary ready to provide any necessary assistance to Azerbaijan

Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Foreign policy
    • 07 March, 2026
    • 23:42
    Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on March 7.

    According to Report, Viktor Orbán condemned Iran's drone attack on Azerbaijan and affirmed Hungary's full solidarity with the country.

    Noting that Hungary has consistently stood by Azerbaijan, Viktor Orbán stated that the country can rely on Hungary, which is ready to provide any necessary assistance.

    The head of state expressed his gratitude for the phone call, the support extended, and the stance of solidarity.

    Orban: Macarıstan Azərbaycana hər bir dəstək göstərməyə hazırdır
    Орбан: Венгрия готова оказать Азербайджану любую поддержку

