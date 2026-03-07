On February 28, the Middle East entered a new phase of escalation. Following a series of Israeli strikes on Iranian military infrastructure-reportedly carried out with U.S. support-the confrontation rapidly evolved into open conflict. Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks, warning that it would target actors and facilities linked to operations against Iran. Within days, the confrontation began to spread beyond its original battlefield. Iranian strikes targeted locations associated with the American military presence across the region, while attacks on energy infrastructure intensified, adding volatility to global markets and underscoring the broader economic risks of the escalating conflict.

As the conflict intensified, Tehran appeared to seek to widen its geographic scope. In projecting deterrence beyond the immediate battlefield, Iran's actions began to draw neighboring states such as Türkiye and Azerbaijan into the unfolding crisis. Both countries had initially taken a neutral stance, calling for de-escalation and stating that their territory and airspace would not be used for attacks against Iran. Yet despite this position, Iranian missiles and drones soon appeared near their borders.

One of the most alarming incidents involved Türkiye. A ballistic missile launched from Iranian territory was detected by early-warning systems and intercepted by NATO missile defense assets before it could reach Turkish airspace. Shortly afterward, a second threat was detected and neutralized as well. NATO air defenses were effectively forced to intercept the same trajectory twice, preventing what could have become a direct strike on the territory of a NATO member state.

Almost simultaneously, another development directly affected the South Caucasus. Several strike drones crossed into the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azerbaijan's exclave bordering Iran. One drone struck the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport, while another fell near a school in a nearby settlement, damaging civilian infrastructure and raising immediate security concerns in Baku.

The incident appeared particularly contradictory given the diplomatic context. Just a day earlier, President Ilham Aliyev had visited the Iranian Embassy in Baku to offer condolences following the passing of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as well as numerous civilians who lost their lives during the recent escalation. The visit was widely interpreted as a gesture of diplomatic respect and a signal that Azerbaijan intended to maintain a balanced position despite the rapidly deteriorating regional environment.

Beyond diplomatic statements, Azerbaijan also assumed a humanitarian role during the crisis. Through the Astara border crossing, Baku facilitated the evacuation of foreign nationals from Iran, enabling citizens of multiple countries to safely leave the conflict zone. In doing so, Azerbaijan positioned itself as a stabilizing actor at a moment of growing regional uncertainty.

Against this background, Tehran's decision to direct drones toward Azerbaijani territory appears to have been a strategic miscalculation. Under intense military pressure, Iran may have sought to demonstrate that the confrontation could expand geographically and that neighboring states would not remain insulated from its consequences.

Instead, the move produced the opposite effect.

President Ilham Aliyev convened an emergency meeting of Azerbaijan's Security Council and described the drone strike as a terrorist act against Azerbaijan. He demanded an official explanation and apology from the Iranian side and emphasized that the attack targeted civilian infrastructure and constituted a violation of Azerbaijan's sovereignty.

The firmness of Baku's response quickly altered the diplomatic dynamics. Tehran, which had initially denied involvement, gradually shifted its tone and began referring to the circumstances of wartime operations-an adjustment widely interpreted as an implicit acknowledgment of the incident.

The episode also revived deeper security concerns in Azerbaijan. Relations between the two countries had already been severely strained following the terrorist attack on Azerbaijan's embassy in Tehran on January 27, 2023, when an armed attacker stormed the diplomatic mission and killed a member of the embassy's security staff. The incident profoundly damaged trust between the two states and highlighted longstanding concerns in Baku about the security environment surrounding Azerbaijani diplomatic missions in Iran.

At the same time, Azerbaijan strengthened its internal security posture. Mobilization measures were introduced to reinforce defensive readiness, and the country's State Security Service announced that it had prevented several terrorist plots inside Azerbaijan.

According to Azerbaijani authorities, the investigation uncovered a network connected to Iran"s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The group had allegedly been preparing acts of sabotage targeting strategic infrastructure inside Azerbaijan, including energy facilities, diplomatic sites, and religious institutions. Among the targets identified by Azerbaijani investigators was the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan oil pipeline, one of the most important strategic energy corridors in the wider Caspian region. The pipeline transports Azerbaijani crude to global markets through Türkiye's Mediterranean port of Ceyhan, forming a key component of Europe's energy diversification architecture. An attack on this route would not simply have damaged infrastructure.

These developments reinforced the perception that the crisis extended beyond a single drone strike and reflected a broader pattern combining military pressure with covert destabilization attempts.

The international reaction was swift. Numerous states expressed solidarity with Azerbaijan and reaffirmed support for the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Ultimately, the diplomatic sequence that followed revealed the consequences of Tehran's decision. Iran's president later acknowledged that the strikes had taken place, expressed regret over the incident, and stated that Iran would not conduct attacks against neighboring states.

In strategic terms, the episode illustrates the risks inherent in escalation signaling. By attempting to widen the conflict and pressure neighboring states, Tehran instead strengthened regional solidarity against its actions and was forced to adjust its own diplomatic position.

What was intended as a demonstration of deterrence ultimately became a big strategic mistake.

Anastasiya Lavrina

Political analyst, famous journalists, research fellow at the Institute for Development and Diplomacy at ADA University