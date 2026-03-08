US President Donald Trump has told the UK he does not need its aircraft carriers and accused Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer of seeking to "join wars after we've already won," as the US and Israel continue to launch strikes on Iran, Report informs via BBC.

In a social media post, Trump said the UK was "giving serious thought" to sending two aircraft carriers to the Middle East, before saying the US does not "need them."

Downing Street has not responded.

One of the UK's two aircraft carriers has been placed on advanced readiness, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed.

Trump's comments came after US bomber jets were seen landing in the UK as the US started using British bases for "specific defensive operations."

"The United Kingdom, our once Great Ally, maybe the Greatest of them all, is finally giving serious thought to sending two aircraft carriers to the Middle East," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday. "That's OK, Prime Minister Starmer, we don't need them any longer - But we will remember.

"We don't need people that join Wars after we've already won!"

Speaking on Air Force One in response to a question about the use of UK bases in the war, Trump referred to his post on Truth Social, saying: "We don't need them," appearing to reference the carriers.

He added: "It's not the right time. It would have been nice to have them two weeks ago."