UN Secretary-General: Gender equality is one of driving forces of sustainable development

Gender equality is one of the most powerful driving forces for sustainable development and peaceful coexistence.

As Report informs, this is stated in an article by UN Secretary-General António Guterres on the occasion of International Women's Day.

According to him, the inequality of rights and opportunities between women and men is the greatest human rights challenge of the current era. In the article, Guterres presented eight steps to strengthen women's rights and achieve concrete results.

The UN Secretary-General noted the need to eliminate inequality in the distribution of power. Guterres stressed the importance of gender parity, which has become a priority policy area for the UN in this field.

As the third step, he highlighted investments in the development of women's activism, which, according to him, yield unprecedented returns. Guterres notes that such steps lay the foundation for eliminating gender disparities.

He also drew attention to the fact that women's participation in the peaceful resolution of conflicts ensures the sustainability of the agreements reached.

Women possess only 64% of the legal privileges that men have, the article states. To address this issue, the UN Secretary-General proposes that states repeal discriminatory laws and commit to supporting the practical enforcement of women's rights.

The sixth step is to show zero tolerance for gender-based violence and allow no excuses. Guterres stated that people must fight this by demonstrating zero tolerance, full accountability, and unwavering support for women affected by violence.

The UN Secretary-General also noted that only one in four technology sector workers is a woman, emphasizing that technology companies and governments must work together to create safe and inclusive digital spaces.

The final step, according to him, is the integration of the gender factor into climate plans. The UN Secretary-General put forward the thesis that climate change is not gender-neutral.

Guterres stated that in various corners of the world, he had witnessed these 8 solutions being applied: in combat zones and recovery processes, in parliaments and lecture halls, in organizations and communities.

According to him, if leaders take the issue of gender equality seriously and commit to implementing these steps now, the world can be changed for the better - both for women and girls, and for all people.