Israel Defense Forces attacked oil refining infrastructure in Tehran Saturday with the aim of disrupting the activities of Iran's military and its development of weapons, an Israeli official told CBS News Sunday, Report informs.

The fuel stored in the attacked infrastructure is officially supplied to the Iranian armed forces, the official said.

The Iranian military relies exclusively on the fuel processed in the refineries, for operations, production, research and development needs of the Iranian army and the regime, the official added.

On Saturday, photos and videos showed a massive plume of flames and smoke billowing hundreds of feet into the air as Iranian state-run media noted that an oil storage facility had been targeted in strikes.