NYT: Iran may still have access to enriched uranium at site bombed by US last year

Iran may be able to access and move highly enriched uranium that had been previously thought to have been buried underground by US strikes on the Isfahan nuclear facility last June, according to a New York Times article, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

The Saturday report said US intelligence agencies have determined that there is now a "very narrow access point" through which the uranium could potentially be retrieved.

The newspaper, writing based on anonymous interviews with US officials, said that American spy agencies are constantly surveilling the Isfahan facility and believe they will know of any Iranian attempts to relocate the enriched uranium. US officials have reportedly been debating options of how to secure the uranium for several weeks.

Since the US and Israeli bombings last June, Iran has refused to show what happened to its stockpile of highly enriched uranium or allow International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors access to sites where enrichment took place.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he would not rule out the idea of sending ground troops into Iran to secure the country's stockpiles of enriched uranium.

"At some point maybe we will. That would be a great thing," he told reporters during a briefing aboard Air Force One. "We haven"t gone after it but it"s something we could do later."

Some critics of the US-Israeli war on Iran launched last Saturday have said airstrikes alone are unlikely to achieve the stated goals of destroying Iran"s military capacity and preventing it from developing a nuclear bomb.

Asked about the use of ground troops in general, Trump did not rule it out, saying: "Could there be? Possibly, for a very good reason - it'd have to be a very good reason."

"And I would say if we ever did that, they would be so decimated that they wouldn't be able to fight at the ground level," he said.

A senior US official told The Times of Israel last week that Washington's objectives in talks with Tehran included Iran handing over all of its highly enriched uranium and ensuring that the three nuclear facilities hit by the US last year - Natanz, Fordo and Isfahan - would be decommissioned forever.

US envoy Steve Witkoff, who was a key negotiator during the recent round of talks, said last week that Iran's top negotiators boasted of having enough highly enriched uranium to build 11 nuclear bombs.

A report in the Axios news site on Saturday said that the US and Israel have discussed sending special forces into Iran to secure its stockpile of highly enriched uranium at a later stage of the war, citing four sources with knowledge of the discussions.

Following strikes in Isfahan last week, the IAEA said Wednesday that while damage was visible at two buildings near the city's nuclear site, there was no damage to facilities containing nuclear material and no risk of radiological release at that time.