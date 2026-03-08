US, Israel weighing special ops raid into Iran to seize enriched uranium

The United States and Israel have held high-level discussions regarding the possibility of deploying special forces onto Iranian soil to seize or neutralize the regime"s enriched uranium stockpile, Report informs via Axios.

According to a report by Barak Ravid in Axios, citing four sources familiar with the matter, the operation would likely take place during a more advanced stage of the ongoing conflict.

Preventing Iran from attaining a nuclear weapon remains a primary war aim for President Donald Trump.

US and Israeli officials are reportedly alarmed by Iran"s current cache of approximately 450 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60%.

Experts warn that this material could be further enriched to the 90% "weapons-grade" level within weeks, providing enough material for up to 11 nuclear warheads.