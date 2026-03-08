Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    US, Israel weighing special ops raid into Iran to seize enriched uranium

    Other countries
    • 08 March, 2026
    • 11:45
    US, Israel weighing special ops raid into Iran to seize enriched uranium

    The United States and Israel have held high-level discussions regarding the possibility of deploying special forces onto Iranian soil to seize or neutralize the regime"s enriched uranium stockpile, Report informs via Axios.

    According to a report by Barak Ravid in Axios, citing four sources familiar with the matter, the operation would likely take place during a more advanced stage of the ongoing conflict.

    Preventing Iran from attaining a nuclear weapon remains a primary war aim for President Donald Trump.

    US and Israeli officials are reportedly alarmed by Iran"s current cache of approximately 450 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60%.

    Experts warn that this material could be further enriched to the 90% "weapons-grade" level within weeks, providing enough material for up to 11 nuclear warheads.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran enriching uranium
    "Axios": ABŞ Tehranın zənginləşdirilmiş uran ehtiyatlarını ələ keçirmək üçün xüsusi təyinatlıları cəlb edə bilər
    Axios: США могут задействовать спецназ для захвата запасов обогащенного урана Тегерана

    Latest News

    12:20

    Trump accuses Starmer of seeking to 'join wars after we've already won'

    Other countries
    12:04

    Israel attacked Iran's oil infrastructure, Israeli official says

    Other countries
    11:55

    Majority consensus reached on Iran's next supreme leader

    Region
    11:45

    US, Israel weighing special ops raid into Iran to seize enriched uranium

    Other countries
    11:32

    US, Israeli airstrikes on Isfahan kill 11 people

    Region
    11:19

    Ex-UN headquarters in Sulaymaniyah attacked twice by drones

    Other countries
    11:05

    Kuwaiti Interior Ministry says 2 border control officers killed

    Other countries
    10:52

    Press TV: Social Security skyscraper in Kuwait catches fire

    Other countries
    10:35

    IRGC says it launched missile attack against US forces in Kuwait

    Other countries
    All News Feed