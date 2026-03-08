Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    08 March, 2026
    The Ex-UN headquarters in Iraqi's Sulaymaniyah was attacked twice by drones, Shafaq News portal noted, Report informs.

    "A drone attacked the UN facility near local Titanic Hotel in Sulaymaniyah downtown," representatives of the city security service said.

    Another drone attacked the same building in about 40 minutes, the news portal added.

