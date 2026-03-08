Ex-UN headquarters in Sulaymaniyah attacked twice by drones
Other countries
- 08 March, 2026
- 11:19
The Ex-UN headquarters in Iraqi's Sulaymaniyah was attacked twice by drones, Shafaq News portal noted, Report informs.
"A drone attacked the UN facility near local Titanic Hotel in Sulaymaniyah downtown," representatives of the city security service said.
Another drone attacked the same building in about 40 minutes, the news portal added.
