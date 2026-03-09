Azerbaijan's rail cargo transport drops in volume and value in January
Infrastructure
09 March, 2026
- 17:53
In January 2026, 520,244 tons of cargo worth $229.4 million were transported by rail in Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee.
This is 9.4% and 16.6% less, respectively, compared to the same period of the previous year.
In the first month of 2026, 152,345 tons of cargo worth $52.85 million were exported by rail, and 367,899 tons of cargo worth $176.55 million were imported.
During the reporting period, the value of exported cargo decreased by 14.2%, and the volume decreased by 23.3%. In January 2026, compared to the same period of the previous year, the value of imported cargo decreased by 8%, and the volume decreased by 13.5%.
