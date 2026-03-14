Samed Agirbas: World faces serious challenges amid climate crisis

The world is currently living through a climate crisis, which poses serious challenges for everyone, COP31 Climate High-Level Champion Samed Agirbas stated during a meeting at the office of the Non-Aligned Movement Youth Organization, Report informs.

He noted that Türkiye is holding discussions with Azerbaijan regarding COP31: "The climate process is vital for future generations. At the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 31) to the UNFCCC, our task is to bring relevant stakeholders together on climate issues. The climate crisis is a serious challenge for all of us. We expect participation from more than 100 countries and believe we can gather over 100,000 people from around the world. If countries like Türkiye and Azerbaijan, along with representatives of the Islamic world and organizations from different nations, can put forward real initiatives, we can achieve meaningful change. Türkiye is already in talks with Azerbaijan regarding COP31."

Agirbas added that Türkiye will work with both the private and public sectors at COP31 to contribute to resolving this complex situation.

"We are striving to work together to create a better world and future, especially for our children and youth," he emphasized.