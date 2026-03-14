21 more people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

On March 14, from 00:00 (GMT+4) to 12:00, 21 people were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan.

According to Report, the evacuation was carried out through the Astara state border checkpoint.

Among those evacuated were 13 citizens of India, 5 of Russia, and 3 of Tajikistan.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, resulting in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials. Following this, Iran began striking targets in Israel as well as US and allied military bases located in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus.

As a result, many foreign nationals are being evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijani territory.