An Israeli air strike has destroyed the Iranian Space Agency's main research center in Tehran, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) wrote on X, Report informs.

The primary research center of the Iranian Space Agency and an aerial defense system production factory is struck. The center contained strategic laboratories used for research, including developing military satellites, intelligence collection, and directing fire toward targets across the Middle East. The IDF also struck several Iranian ... aerial defense systems production sites, including a key factory," the IDF wrote.