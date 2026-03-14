Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Israel destroys research center belonging to Iran's space agency

    Other countries
    • 14 March, 2026
    • 15:56
    Israel destroys research center belonging to Iran's space agency

    An Israeli air strike has destroyed the Iranian Space Agency's main research center in Tehran, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) wrote on X, Report informs.

    The primary research center of the Iranian Space Agency and an aerial defense system production factory is struck. The center contained strategic laboratories used for research, including developing military satellites, intelligence collection, and directing fire toward targets across the Middle East. The IDF also struck several Iranian ... aerial defense systems production sites, including a key factory," the IDF wrote.

    Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Iranian Space Agency US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    İsrailin zərbəsi nəticəsində İranın kosmik agentliyinin tədqiqat mərkəzi dağıdılıb
    Из-за удара ВС Израиля разрушен центр исследований космического агентства Ирана

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