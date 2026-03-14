Iran lets two gas tankers sail to India through Hormuz

There are currently 22 Indian vessels in the Persian Gulf, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, a spokesman for India's Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, said at a briefing, Report informs via Indian media.

"There were 24 Indian-flagged vessels in the Persian Gulf, west of the Strait of Hormuz. Among them were two vessels, the Shivalik and the Nanda Devi, both Indian LNG tankers, which safely transited the Strait of Hormuz early this morning and are now heading to India," he noted.

These vessels are carrying approximately 92,700 tons of liquefied natural gas; their ports of arrival are Mundra and Kandla, with expected arrival dates of March 16 and 17, respectively, he added.

"Therefore, there are 22 Indian-flagged vessels left in the Persian Gulf with a total of 611 sailors on board," he said, stressing that all Indian sailors in the Persian Gulf region are safe.