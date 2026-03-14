Yalchin Rafiyev: Azerbaijan to support Türkiye in successfully hosting COP31

Azerbaijan will support Türkiye in successfully hosting COP31 this November, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev said at the Non-Aligned Movement office in Baku, Report informs.

"Azerbaijan has officially announced its intention to work with Türkiye to facilitate the successful hosting of the COP31 climate conference in Antalya. Despite the challenging international situation, Türkiye is already making significant progress in preparing for this event," the deputy minister stated.

He also recalled that Azerbaijan hosted COP29 in November 2024, with a very successful outcome.

"This was one of the most ambitious events in the history of our country. Its results left a strong impression and will long remain in the memories of all participants in the entire negotiation process," Rafiyev noted.