Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Yalchin Rafiyev: Wars intensify climate crisis

    Ecology
    • 14 March, 2026
    • 16:17
    Yalchin Rafiyev: Wars intensify climate crisis

    Wars are among the main factors that deepen the climate crisis, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev stated during his speech at the Non-Aligned Movement's office in Baku, Report informs.

    Rafiyev noted that Azerbaijan's proposed COP Truce Initiative is not only about the pursuit of global peace but also an important component of the fight against climate change.

    He stressed that armed conflicts cause serious damage to the environment: "That's why, especially in today's difficult times, the realization of the truce initiative is a priority for us," he said.

    Yalchin Rafiyev
    Yalçın Rəfiyev: Müharibələr iqlim böhranını daha da kəskinləşdirir
    Ялчын Рафиев: Войны еще больше обостряют климатический кризис

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