Katz: War with Iran ‘escalating,' entering ‘decisive stretch'
Other countries
- 14 March, 2026
- 15:27
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz says the war against Iran is "escalating" and now entering a "decisive stretch that will continue as long as necessary," Report informs via The Times of Israel.
The remarks, published by his office, were made during an assessment Katz held this morning with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and the military's top brass.
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