Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Katz: War with Iran ‘escalating,' entering ‘decisive stretch'

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    • 14 March, 2026
    • 15:27
    Katz: War with Iran ‘escalating,' entering ‘decisive stretch'

    Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz says the war against Iran is "escalating" and now entering a "decisive stretch that will continue as long as necessary," Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    The remarks, published by his office, were made during an assessment Katz held this morning with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and the military's top brass.

    Israel Katz US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Kats: İrana qarşı müharibə lazım olduğu qədər davam edəcək
    Кац: Война против Ирана продолжится столько, сколько потребуется

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