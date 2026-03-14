Arpadarai: Young people should be involved in climate decision-making

In an era of conflict and climate change, the voice of youth is particularly important, Nigar Arpadarai, Azerbaijani MP and UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29 Azerbaijan, said at the Non-Aligned Movement office in Baku, Report informs.

According to her, Azerbaijan has made efforts to ensure that the voices of youth are heard during COP29.

"We live in an era when artificial intelligence is changing the way we think, learn, and solve many problems. At the same time, this is a time of turbulence-a time of wars, conflicts, and climate change. It is precisely during such times that young people should have the opportunity to ask questions, receive answers, and participate in decision-making. Therefore, it is important for us to maintain an ongoing dialogue with youth," she said.

According to Arpadarai, one of Azerbaijan's main goals after COP29 is to support the team for the next climate conference, COP31.

"I am confident that Türkiye will be able to successfully host this conference," she emphasized.