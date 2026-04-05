Four Palestinians killed in IDF airstrikes on northern Gaza

Four Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on northern Gaza, according to local health authorities.

Report informs, citing Reuters, that the strikes targeted a group of people on Yaffa Street near the Darradj neighborhood in Gaza City. Several others were reportedly injured.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that the attacks were aimed at members of a local militant cell operating near Israeli troop positions.

Both the Palestinian movement Hamas and Israel blame each other for violations of the truce agreed in October 2025, which ended a two-year full-scale war. According to Gaza's Ministry of Health, at least 700 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes since the ceasefire, while Israel reports that militants in Gaza have killed four IDF soldiers over the same period.