ASAN Service is now an exemplary model that provides unique services to citizens based on the one-stop-shop principle, Rania Al-Mashat, UN Deputy Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), at an international event titled "UN Governance Innovation Summit: Advancing Future-Ready Institutions," in Baku, Report informs.

She emphasized the need for countries to share various digital services with one another:

"Today, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan. I am confident that this document represents a unique opportunity to learn about the ASAN Service model and share digital knowledge."

Al-Mashat also highlighted the importance of coordinated action in the areas under discussion:

"Knowledge and skills should be shared among countries not only in the digital sphere but also in agriculture, healthcare, education and other important sectors. This is an important responsibility for government officials. Commitments must be translated into results, and coordination between institutions must be ensured. Naturally, this also requires the allocation of investment and budgetary resources."