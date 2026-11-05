UN awards Azerbaijan special certificate for ASAN model

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The United Nations (UN) has awarded the Republic of Azerbaijan a special certificate for the ASAN Khidmet (Service) model's contribution to the innovative provision of public services and the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal No. 16, Report informs.

The document was presented by UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Li Junhua to Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev during the international event titled "UN Governance Innovation Summit: Advancing Future-Ready Institutions" in Baku.

The UN noted that Azerbaijan has demonstrated exceptional leadership in public administration and innovation.

According to Li Junhua, the ASAN Khidmet model has fundamentally transformed the public service system, proving that services can be accessible, efficient, transparent, and human-centric.

Azerbaijan's role in developing international cooperation, sharing innovative practices, and strengthening the institutional capacity of other countries was also highlighted during the presentation.