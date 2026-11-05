Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    UN awards Azerbaijan special certificate for ASAN model

    Domestic policy
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 10:54
    UN awards Azerbaijan special certificate for ASAN model

    The United Nations (UN) has awarded the Republic of Azerbaijan a special certificate for the ASAN Khidmet (Service) model's contribution to the innovative provision of public services and the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal No. 16, Report informs.

    The document was presented by UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Li Junhua to Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev during the international event titled "UN Governance Innovation Summit: Advancing Future-Ready Institutions" in Baku.

    The UN noted that Azerbaijan has demonstrated exceptional leadership in public administration and innovation.

    According to Li Junhua, the ASAN Khidmet model has fundamentally transformed the public service system, proving that services can be accessible, efficient, transparent, and human-centric.

    Azerbaijan's role in developing international cooperation, sharing innovative practices, and strengthening the institutional capacity of other countries was also highlighted during the presentation.

    United Nations (UN) ASAN Service Innovations Public services
    Azərbaycan "ASAN xidmət" modelinin verdiyi töhfəyə görə BMT sertifikatına layiq görülüb
    Азербайджан удостоен сертификата ООН за вклад модели ASAN xidmət в развитие госуслуг
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    07:59
    Turkish parliament approves bill on Mecca Pact
    Region
    07:43
    Zelenskyy says Ukraine has yet to receive $16B in US aid
    Other countries
    07:29
    US expands sanctions against Cuba
    Other countries
    23:54
    Parviz Shahbazov: Strong political ties underpin Azerbaijan–Ukraine economic cooperation
    Foreign policy
    23:42
    Shmyhal says Black Sea–Caspian links could open new trade and energy routes
    Foreign policy
    23:23
    Shmyhal calls on Azerbaijani companies to help rebuild Ukraine
    Foreign policy
    23:18
    Russia plans to return nine children to Ukraine in November, official says
    Region
    23:06
    QatarEnergy in talks with US suppliers for long-term LNG deals
    Other countries
    22:48
    Putin ready to help end US–Iran conflict, Rezaei says
    Region
    All News Feed