Ilham Aliyev: ASAN Service is distinctive Azerbaijani brand that attracts international interest
Domestic policy
- 05 November, 2026
- 10:54
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Marking a qualitatively new stage in relations between the state and citizens, "ASAN Khidmet" (ASAN Service) has evolved into not only an advanced national governance practice but also a distinctive Azerbaijani brand that has attracted international interest, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the international event titled "UN Governance Innovation Summit: Advancing Future-Ready Institutions," Report informs.
"The sharing of this experience with more than 50 countries and its successful implementation in various countries demonstrate that 'ASAN Khidmet' is an effective institutional model for the delivery of public services," the head of state noted.
İlham Əliyev: "ASAN xidmət" beynəlxalq maraq doğuran unikal Azərbaycan brendidir
Ильхам Алиев: ASAN xidmət - уникальный азербайджанский бренд, вызывающий международный интерес
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