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    UN official praises Azerbaijan's ASAN at Baku summit

    Foreign policy
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 10:50
    UN official praises Azerbaijan's ASAN at Baku summit

    Azerbaijan has made a significant contribution to the development of public services and the strengthening of public administration capacity in developing countries, UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Li Junhua said at the international event titled "UN Governance Innovation Summit: Advancing Future-Ready Institutions" in Baku, Report informs.

    "The ASAN Khidmet (Service) model is one of the key examples of innovative transformations in public administration," he noted.

    The UN under-secretary-general added that by prioritizing quality, accessibility, and innovation, this model has changed the approach to how government agencies interact with citizens, building trust and meeting their needs.

    Li Junhua noted that the international community has recognized the success of the ASAN Khidmet model, including by awarding it the UN Public Service Award.

    He also expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its continuous support of initiatives aimed at strengthening public administration capacity in developing countries and improving the delivery of public services.

    ASAN Service United Nations (UN)
    Li Tszyunxua: Azərbaycan dövlət xidmətlərinin inkişafına əhəmiyyətli töhfə verib
    Ли Цзюньхуа: Азербайджан внес значительный вклад в развитие госуслуг
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