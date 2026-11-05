Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on cooperation in the provision of public services have been signed between the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan (ASAN Service) and Djibouti's Ministry of Labour in charge of Formalisation and Social Protection, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), and Sri Lanka's Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government.

According to Report, the signing took place as part of the international event titled "UN Governance Innovation Summit: Advancing Future-Ready Institutions," in Baku.