MoUs signed to implement Azerbaijan's ASAN Service model in Djibouti, Sri Lanka
Foreign policy
- 05 November, 2026
- 11:11
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on cooperation in the provision of public services have been signed between the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan (ASAN Service) and Djibouti's Ministry of Labour in charge of Formalisation and Social Protection, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), and Sri Lanka's Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government.
According to Report, the signing took place as part of the international event titled "UN Governance Innovation Summit: Advancing Future-Ready Institutions," in Baku.
Photo
Photo
Latest News
08:08
UEFA Conference League: Trabzonspor lose 1-0 to Freiburg at homeFootball
07:59
Turkish parliament approves bill on Mecca PactRegion
07:43
Zelenskyy says Ukraine has yet to receive $16B in US aidOther countries
07:29
US expands sanctions against CubaOther countries
23:54
Parviz Shahbazov: Strong political ties underpin Azerbaijan–Ukraine economic cooperationForeign policy
23:42
Shmyhal says Black Sea–Caspian links could open new trade and energy routesForeign policy
23:23
Shmyhal calls on Azerbaijani companies to help rebuild UkraineForeign policy
23:18
Russia plans to return nine children to Ukraine in November, official saysRegion
23:06
QatarEnergy in talks with US suppliers for long-term LNG dealsOther countries