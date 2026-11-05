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    MoUs signed to implement Azerbaijan's ASAN Service model in Djibouti, Sri Lanka

    Foreign policy
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 11:11
    MoUs signed to implement Azerbaijan's ASAN Service model in Djibouti, Sri Lanka

    Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on cooperation in the provision of public services have been signed between the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan (ASAN Service) and Djibouti's Ministry of Labour in charge of Formalisation and Social Protection, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), and Sri Lanka's Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government.

    According to Report, the signing took place as part of the international event titled "UN Governance Innovation Summit: Advancing Future-Ready Institutions," in Baku.

    MoUs signed to implement Azerbaijan's ASAN Service model in Djibouti, Sri Lanka
    MoUs signed to implement Azerbaijan's ASAN Service model in Djibouti, Sri Lanka
    MoUs signed to implement Azerbaijan's ASAN Service model in Djibouti, Sri Lanka
    MoUs signed to implement Azerbaijan's ASAN Service model in Djibouti, Sri Lanka
    MoUs signed to implement Azerbaijan's ASAN Service model in Djibouti, Sri Lanka

    ASAN Service State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations United Nations (UN) Azerbaijan Djibouti Sri Lanka
    Photo
    Cibuti və Şri-Lankada "ASAN xidmət" modelinin tətbiqinə dair anlaşma memorandumları imzalanıb
    Photo
    Модель ASAN xidmət внедрят в Джибути и Шри-Ланке
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