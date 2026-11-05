Pakistan's IT minister receives ASAN co-op medal
Foreign policy
- 05 November, 2026
- 11:17
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Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev has presented the medal "For effective cooperation with ASAN Khidmet (Service)" to Pakistan's Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Report informs.
The award ceremony took place within the UN Governance Innovation Summit in Baku.
The medal was presented in recognition of the minister's effective collaboration with the ASAN Khidmet agency.
Pakistanın federal naziri "ASAN xidmət"lə əməkdaşlığa görə medalla təltif edilib
Федеральный министр Пакистана награждена медалью за сотрудничество с ASAN xidmət
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