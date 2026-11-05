President: ASAN Service also receives high recognition from United Nations

Aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the activities of "ASAN Khidmet" (ASAN Service) have also received high recognition from the United Nations, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the international event titled "UN Governance Innovation Summit: Advancing Future-Ready Institutions," Report informs.

"The UN Public Service Award conferred on 'ASAN Khidmet' in 2015 and the Special Award for Promoting Digital Transformation in the Public Sector in 2019 stand as a testament to the international recognition of our achievements.

Cooperation with the UN creates new opportunities to promote this experience across a wider geographical area. The Contribution Agreement signed between Azerbaijan and the UN in 2024 provides for the promotion of the 'ASAN Khidmet' model across four continents.

Azerbaijan will continue to support efforts to advance the Sustainable Development Goals and contribute to international initiatives aimed at ensuring the provision of high-quality public services," reads the address.