Adriana Alberti: ASAN centers in Azerbaijan - example of successful innovation implementation

Azerbaijani ASAN Khidmet (Service) centers serve as an example of the successful implementation of innovations in public administration, Chief of the Programme Management and Capacity Development Unit at the UN DESA's Division for Public Institutions and Digital Government Adriana Alberti said at the international event titled "UN Governance Innovation Summit: Advancing Future-Ready Institutions" in Baku, Report informs.

According to Alberti, the mere launch of a new initiative does not guarantee its effectiveness. She emphasized that results should be judged by how much these initiatives actually improve people's lives, strengthen public trust, and make state institutions more accessible to citizens.

Alberti stressed the importance of considering the needs of all citizens during the design of digital services to ensure universal accessibility. She also pointed out the necessity of strengthening multi-level public administration and fostering cooperation among national and local authorities, civil society, academia, and the private sector.

"Public administration that is ready for future challenges involves creating institutions capable of learning, adapting, and preparing for coming changes," she stated.

In her view, it is crucial for summit participants to define their vision for public administration in 2040 and determine what concrete steps can be taken toward that goal today.