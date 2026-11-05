UN identifies key factors for public governance through 2040

The future of public administration up to 2040 will depend on geopolitical changes, AI development, public expectations, and the role of local authorities, Chief of the Programme Management and Capacity Development Unit at the UN DESA's Division for Public Institutions and Digital Government Adriana Alberti said at the international event titled "UN Governance Innovation Summit: Advancing Future-Ready Institutions" in Baku, Report informs.

She noted that the failure of state institutions to meet citizens' expectations undermines not only management efficiency but also public trust and the legitimacy of the institutions themselves.

Alberti emphasized that geopolitical changes, conflicts, and increasing protectionism complicate international cooperation, while artificial intelligence can both improve the efficiency of public services and lead to the concentration of power and increased inequality.

In her opinion, citizens, especially the youth, are increasingly demanding transparency and real participation in decision-making. At the same time, youth and women remain underrepresented in state institutions.

She also drew attention to the influence of social networks, which, on the one hand, change social norms and behavior, and on the other, can contribute to the spread of disinformation and polarization.