Turkish FM Hakan Fidan to meet with Zelenskyy, Ahmed al-Sharaa in Syria

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has arrived in Syria for an official visit, Report informs, citing Haber Global. He was greeted at Damascus International Airport by his Syrian counterpart, Asad Hasan al-Sheibani.

According to sources in the Turkish foreign ministry, the visit will focus on bilateral relations and regional issues. Discussions are expected to include progress on agreements from January 17 and 29 regarding the integration of northeastern Syria into the central governance system.

Security threats to Syria, the impact of regional conflicts, the situation in Lebanon, and other regional concerns are also on the agenda.

The visit will feature a trilateral meeting between Hakan Fidan, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Ahmed al-Sharaa.