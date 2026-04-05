Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Turkish FM Hakan Fidan to meet with Zelenskyy, Ahmed al-Sharaa in Syria

    Region
    • 05 April, 2026
    • 17:26
    Turkish FM Hakan Fidan to meet with Zelenskyy, Ahmed al-Sharaa in Syria

    Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has arrived in Syria for an official visit, Report informs, citing Haber Global. He was greeted at Damascus International Airport by his Syrian counterpart, Asad Hasan al-Sheibani.

    According to sources in the Turkish foreign ministry, the visit will focus on bilateral relations and regional issues. Discussions are expected to include progress on agreements from January 17 and 29 regarding the integration of northeastern Syria into the central governance system.

    Security threats to Syria, the impact of regional conflicts, the situation in Lebanon, and other regional concerns are also on the agenda.

    The visit will feature a trilateral meeting between Hakan Fidan, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Ahmed al-Sharaa.

    Hakan Fidan Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ahmed al-Sharaa Escalation in Middle East
    Hakan Fidan Suriyada Zelenski və Əl Şaraa ilə görüşəcək
    Хакан Фидан встретится в Сирии с Владимиром Зеленским и Ахмедом аш-Шараа

    Latest News

    18:54
    Photo

    Luncheon hosted in honor of First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva

    Foreign policy
    18:48
    Photo

    3,322 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan so far

    Domestic policy
    18:35
    Photo

    Azerbaijani universities pitch study options in Kazakhstan

    Education and science
    18:14

    Azerbaijan permits export of cherry saplings to Uzbekistan

    AIC
    18:08
    Photo
    Video

    President of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister of Georgia delivered press statements - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    18:05

    5 Killed in fire following traffic collision in Afghanistan's Baghlan

    Other countries
    17:56

    Turkish, Iranian FMs discuss regional tensions by phone

    Region
    17:37

    Crocus City Hall attack accomplice commits suicide in Moscow detention center

    Region
    17:23
    Photo

    First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva visited Georgian National Museum in Tbilisi

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed