Pope Leo XIV urges world leaders to end wars and reject aggression

In his Easter message, Pope Leo XIV called on global leaders to end wars and abandon ambitions of conquest, power, and domination, Report informs, citing Reuters.

Delivering the traditional Urbi et Orbi ("To the City and the World") blessing at the Vatican on Sunday, the pontiff warned that humanity is increasingly becoming accustomed to violence, accepting it with indifference.

"Let those who have weapons lay them down. Let those capable of waging war choose peace," Pope Leo XIV said.

Although he did not mention specific conflicts, he emphasized that the Easter story of Jesus Christ's resurrection symbolizes a complete rejection of violence.

"On this day of celebration, let us abandon all desire for conflict, dominance, and power, and pray to the Lord to grant peace to war-torn nations," he added.

The Vatican noted that in recent weeks, Pope Leo XIV has repeatedly condemned ongoing armed conflicts, including the war against Iran, and previously appealed to U.S. President Donald Trump to seek a path toward ending hostilities with Iran.