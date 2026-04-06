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    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Azerpambig sees nearly $7M from two months of export sales

    AIC
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 22:10
    Azerpambig sees nearly $7M from two months of export sales

    In January–February 2026, Azerpambig (Azercotton) Agrarian Industrial Complex LLC exported products worth $6.8 million.

    According to the March issue of the Export Review by the Center for Analysis and Communication of Economic Reforms, this is $1 million (12.8%) less compared to the same period in 2025.

    During the same two months, Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas sector exports increased by 19.7% year-on-year, reaching $580.1 million.

    Founded in 2018, Azerpambig is engaged in cotton production, supply, processing, and sale of processed products including cottonseed, cotton oil, cottonseed meal, and by-products. The company operates six cotton processing plants in Shirvan, Saatli, Agjabadi, Beylagan, Barda, and Bilasuvar, along with seven cotton production and supply centers in Sabirabad, Imishli, Salyan, Aghdam, Tartar, Goranboy, and Ujar, as well as an Experimental-Test Farm in Bilasuvar District. At the Shirvan Cotton Processing Plant, there is also a cottonseed oil extraction unit.

    Non-oil sector cotton exports Azerpambig Azerbaijan's exports
    "Azərpambıq" ixracdan iki ayda 7 milyon dollara yaxın gəlir əldə edib

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