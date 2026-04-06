Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Iran attacks US bases with drones

    Region
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 22:32
    Iran attacks US bases with drones

    The Iranian army attacked the United States' military bases in the Middle East using drones, Report informs via Khabar Foori.

    It was stated that Arash-2 drones were used in the attacks:

    "The Al-Kharj base, which refuels E-3 AWACS aircraft and MQ-9 UAVs, was targeted. There was also an attack on the Adeyri base in Kuwait (currently officially called Camp Buehring), where ground units, special forces, and the 'Night Stalkers' helicopter unit are stationed."

    The Iranian army claims that the US attacks on Isfahan were carried out by the 'Night Stalkers' unit.

    Iran's attacks US base US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    İran ordusu ABŞ-nin bazalarına PUA hücumu edib

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