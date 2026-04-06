Iran attacks US bases with drones

The Iranian army attacked the United States' military bases in the Middle East using drones, Report informs via Khabar Foori.

It was stated that Arash-2 drones were used in the attacks:

"The Al-Kharj base, which refuels E-3 AWACS aircraft and MQ-9 UAVs, was targeted. There was also an attack on the Adeyri base in Kuwait (currently officially called Camp Buehring), where ground units, special forces, and the 'Night Stalkers' helicopter unit are stationed."

The Iranian army claims that the US attacks on Isfahan were carried out by the 'Night Stalkers' unit.