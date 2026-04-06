Iran attacks US bases with drones
Region
- 06 April, 2026
- 22:32
The Iranian army attacked the United States' military bases in the Middle East using drones, Report informs via Khabar Foori.
It was stated that Arash-2 drones were used in the attacks:
"The Al-Kharj base, which refuels E-3 AWACS aircraft and MQ-9 UAVs, was targeted. There was also an attack on the Adeyri base in Kuwait (currently officially called Camp Buehring), where ground units, special forces, and the 'Night Stalkers' helicopter unit are stationed."
The Iranian army claims that the US attacks on Isfahan were carried out by the 'Night Stalkers' unit.
Latest News
23:25
Iran warns it will retaliate if US attacks its infrastructureOther countries
23:03
Azerbaijan's ambassador meets Ethiopia's top court presidentForeign policy
22:50
President Ilham Aliyev shared video on his social media accounts regarding his state visit to GeorgiaForeign policy
22:48
Kazakhstan's FM Yermek Kosherbayev on official visit to GeorgiaRegion
22:32
Iran attacks US bases with dronesRegion
22:23
333 Azerbaijani citizens study at 58 Kazakh universitiesEducation and science
22:10
Azerpambig sees nearly $7M from two months of export salesAIC
22:02
Photo
Almaty hosts II Rectors' Forum of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan universitiesEducation and science
21:39