Wanja: Neocolonialism is in global economic, trade and environmental systems

Neocolonialism continues in global economic, trade and environmental systems, Kenyan representative Kingeru Lydia Wanja said.

She made the remarks at the forum "Strengthening the role of youth in the postcolonial era" held in Baku, Report informs.

According to Wanja, neocolonialism is supported through the global financial architecture.

"Historical systems continue to affect food security and agriculture. A region capable of feeding itself still faces problems of food insecurity," she said.

Speaking about climate change, Wanja stressed that Africa faced the most severe consequences despite contributing the least to emissions.

"Africa contributes the least to global emissions but suffers the heaviest consequences of climate change," she said.

She also drew attention to social consequences, including rising poverty, limited access to education and child labor.

"Hunger and poverty force children to leave school and become a cause of early marriages and child labor," Wanja said.