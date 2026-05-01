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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    BP completes 2D seismic survey at ADUA block

    Energy
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 15:38
    BP completes 2D seismic survey at ADUA block

    BP has conducted seismic survey at the Ashrafi-Dan Ulduzu-Aypara (ADUA) block, Report informs referring to a statement from BP-Azerbaijan.

    "On the ADUA block, as a first step, a 2D HR seismic survey was conducted in April in water depths ranging from 20 to 40 meters, covering a small area located in the north-western part of the ADUA block.

    The primary objective of the survey was to acquire detailed subsurface data to a depth of approximately 1,500 meters to support the planning of future exploration wells.

    The survey will help identify shallow geological hazards, including faults, shallow gas accumulations, and other subsurface features that could pose risks to drilling operations and well integrity.

    The EIA document for the ADUA seismic survey was disclosed for public consultations in December 2025, with the final document approved by the government in March this year," reads the statement.

    The Ashrafi-Dan-Ulduzu-Aypara block is located 90-110 km northeast of Baku, at a depth of 80-180 meters.

    On June 3, 2025, during the Baku Energy Week, BP signed an agreement with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) to acquire a stake in the ADUA project.

    Under the agreement, BP acquired a 35% stake in the Ashrafi-Dan-Ulduzu-Aypara field development project and is the operator.

    SOCAR holds the remaining 65% stake.

    Ashrafi-Dan Ulduzu-Aypara area BP Azerbaijan seismic survey
    BP ADUA blokunda ikiölçülü seysmik tədqiqat aparıb
    BP провела 2D сейсморазведку на блоке ADUA

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