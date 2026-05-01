Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Hikmet Hajiyev: Azerbaijan built friendly ties with all neighbors, including Armenia

    Foreign policy
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 15:36
    Hikmet Hajiyev: Azerbaijan built friendly ties with all neighbors, including Armenia

    Azerbaijan preserves the memory of the tragedies of the Karabakh war, but remains consistently committed to establishing lasting peace in the South Caucasus, the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said in his speech before the diplomatic corps at Karabakh University, Report informs.

    "For 30 years, Karabakh was associated with war, conflict, and bloodshed. However, while preserving the memory of past tragedies, including the Khojaly genocide, we look to the future – the peaceful future of Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus as a whole," he stated.

    The presidential aide noted that Azerbaijan has always prioritized good neighborly and peaceful relations with all its neighbors in its foreign policy.

    "However, because we were in a state of conflict with Armenia, it was not possible to fully realize this priority. But today I can say that friendly and good neighborly relations have been established between Azerbaijan and all its neighbors, including Armenia," he emphasized.

    Hajiyev noted that peace is a complex and long road that requires diplomatic efforts.

    "The government of Azerbaijan demonstrated such diplomatic courage and extended a hand of peace to Armenia," he stated.

    Hikmet Hajiyev Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Karabakh University diplomatic corps
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