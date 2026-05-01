Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Diplomatic corps representatives begin visit to Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur

    Foreign policy
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 11:15
    Diplomatic corps representatives begin visit to Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur

    The representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan have started a visit to Eastern Zangazur and Karabakh, accompanied by Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

    Report informs that more than 150 ambassadors, diplomats, military attachés and other representatives of 62 countries and international organizations are taking part in the visit.

    The two-day visit will cover the city of Khankandi and the Khojaly, Shusha and Lachin districts.

    During the trip, the participants will observe reconstruction and restoration work being carried out in the region and visit sites of social and economic importance.

    Diplomatic corps representatives begin visit to Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur
    Diplomatic corps representatives begin visit to Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur
    Diplomatic corps representatives begin visit to Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur
    Diplomatic corps representatives begin visit to Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur
    Diplomatic corps representatives begin visit to Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur
    Diplomatic corps representatives begin visit to Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur
    Diplomatic corps representatives begin visit to Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur
    Diplomatic corps representatives begin visit to Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur
    Diplomatic corps representatives begin visit to Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur
    Diplomatic corps representatives begin visit to Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur
    Diplomatic corps representatives begin visit to Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur
    Diplomatic corps representatives begin visit to Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur
    Diplomatic corps representatives begin visit to Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur
    Diplomatic corps representatives begin visit to Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur

    diplomatic corps Eastern Zangazur Karabakh
    Diplomatik korpusun Qarabağ və Şərqi Zəngəzura səfəri başlayıb
    Дипломатический корпус Азербайджана посещает Карабах и Восточный Зангезур

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