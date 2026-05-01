Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Njoumba Nyamsi Eric: BIG can expand opportunities for African youth

    Foreign policy
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 11:29
    Njoumba Nyamsi Eric: BIG can expand opportunities for African youth

    The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) could serve as a platform to facilitate African youth's access to educational and professional opportunities in Azerbaijan, Cameroonian representative Njoumba Nyamsi Eric said.

    He made the remarks at the forum "Strengthening the role of youth in the postcolonial era" in Baku, Report informs.

    Eric said African countries cannot be considered fully independent, citing the situation regarding the territorial integrity of the Comoros and the island of Mayotte as an example.

    According to him, young people are not just the future, but already an active force and should be at the center of decision-making.

    "Youth structures are, in some cases, not sufficiently involved in decision-making processes, which limits their potential. Therefore, I propose the creation of a permanent secretariat for young people working on decolonization issues, as well as the development of educational and professional opportunities for youth," he said.

    Baku Initiative Group Cameroon
    Njumba Nyamsi Erik: Bakı Təşəbbüs Qrupu Afrika gənclərinin imkanlarını genişləndirə bilər
    Нжумба Ньямси Эрик: БИГ может расширить возможности для африканской молодежи

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