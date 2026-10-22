Azerbaijan develops roadmap for energy sector actions through 2060

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Azerbaijan has developed a detailed roadmap outlining key actions, targets, and timelines for reducing emissions in the energy sector through 2060.

According to Report, citing the Long-Term Low-Carbon Development Strategy of Azerbaijan, long-term mitigation efforts in the energy sector will require the development and implementation of regulatory frameworks, policy documents, and programs, as well as the mobilization of the necessary investments.

The strategy notes that the roadmap has been prepared to facilitate the deployment of low-carbon technologies and solutions that will contribute to reducing emissions in the energy sector.

According to the document, the transition to cleaner energy is expected to begin with intensified efforts to expand solar and onshore wind power generation.

In addition, the country's transmission and distribution (T&D) network will be modernized to meet growing electricity demand and enable broader integration of renewable energy sources.

The roadmap also envisages the construction of Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) plants that will support blue hydrogen production, alongside the development of carbon capture and storage (CCS) infrastructure and the deployment of advanced battery storage technologies to address the intermittency of renewable energy.

Over time, these measures will be scaled up with an increasing focus on renewable energy sources and energy storage technologies.