Ayyub Karimli: Digitalization accelerates economic activity of businesses, citizens

Digitalization accelerates the economic activity of both the private sector and citizens, Ayyub Karimli, a member of the Public Council under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance, said at the conference under the theme Digital Financial Ecosystem: A New Stage in Governance, Report informs.

According to Karimli, digitalization offers several key advantages.

"These include eliminating time loss, speeding up processes, and reducing bureaucratic interactions with officials to a minimum, which has a significant impact on preventing certain negative practices. Another important aspect is ensuring transparency and improving access to information. Citizens gain greater opportunities to obtain relevant information.

I believe this creates equal opportunities, meaning that people living in the regions can access the same opportunities as those living in major cities. Another important benefit is strengthening public oversight. Overall, digitalization enables both businesses and citizens to participate more quickly and efficiently in economic activities and processes," he said.