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    Business model, investment opportunities for Green Energy Corridor discussed in Baku

    Energy
    • 22 October, 2026
    • 12:47
    Business model, investment opportunities for Green Energy Corridor discussed in Baku

    As part of the forum "Green Energy Corridor: From Feasibility Study to Implementation" in Baku, a panel discussion has been held dedicated to the project's business model and investment opportunities, Report informs citing the Ministry of Energy.

    The session was moderated by Andrea Meola, Director for Global Markets and Business Development at the Italian company CESI Consulting.

    The event was attended by Elmir Musayev, CEO of SOCAR Green; James Humfrey, CEO of the Xlinks project; Michele Vadora, Managing Director at Zhero; and Mohammed Atif, Regional Manager at AFRY-DNV Global.

    During the session, participants exchanged views on the proposed commercial model of the Green Energy Corridor, project governance structure, ownership and participation mechanisms, development roadmap, and opportunities for equity participation by strategic investors.

    Discussions focused on the role of the private sector in implementing large-scale energy infrastructure projects, enhancing investment attractiveness, and ensuring long-term commercial sustainability.

    Business model, investment opportunities for Green Energy Corridor discussed in Baku
    Business model, investment opportunities for Green Energy Corridor discussed in Baku
    Business model, investment opportunities for Green Energy Corridor discussed in Baku
    Green energy corridor Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR)
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    Bakıda "Yaşıl Enerji Dəhlizi"nin biznes modeli və investisiya imkanları müzakirə olunub
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    В Баку обсудили бизнес-модель и инвествозможности Зеленого энергетического коридора
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