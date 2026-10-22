More than 1,000 state institutions have been integrated into the system of Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts, Zaur Valiyev, head of the performance audit department of the Chamber of Accounts, stated at the conference titled "Digital Finance Ecosystem: A New Stage in Governance" in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, over 5,000 reports have also been entered into the system and undergone initial processing: "We are talking about evaluating the data entered into the platform based on various indicators and risk criteria. This is the process of primary analysis."

Valiyev noted that there are two main components of external state financial control in the activities of the Chamber of Accounts.

"These are audit activities and the Chamber's participation in the budget process. Improving the quality of activities in these areas is of great importance in terms of contributing to public financial management," he added.