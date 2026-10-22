Private companies in Azerbaijan will be integrated into the state's electronic document management system, said Nurlan Soltanov, Head of the Modern Technologies and Innovations Department at the Ministry of Finance, Report informs.

Speaking at the conference under the theme Digital Financial Ecosystem: A New Stage in Governance, held in Baku, Soltanov emphasized that both government agencies and businesses benefit from the electronic contract system.

"This system enables acceptance and handover certificates to be prepared in less time than prescribed by regulations and helps accelerate processes. This is an important advantage not only for public institutions but also for entrepreneurs and the private sector. For example, starting next year, the digitalization of acceptance and handover certificates will also cover the private sector. This is an important step in involving non-government entities in the process," he said.

Soltanov added that representatives of the private sector will participate in the ongoing reforms led by the Ministry of Finance.

"These changes do not mean a complete overhaul of the processes businesses are already accustomed to. The main objective is to speed up existing procedures and ensure faster access to information. A good example is the electronic invoice system, which has been operating since last year and is already widely used by many government agencies. Relevant transactions are carried out through electronic invoices. At the same time, efforts are underway to involve the private sector in these processes. Banks and other private business entities are already actively participating," the official noted.