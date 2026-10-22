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    Azerbaijan to integrate procurement, accounting, treasury codes into single system

    Finance
    • 22 October, 2026
    • 12:38
    Azerbaijan to integrate procurement, accounting, treasury codes into single system

    Procurement, accounting, and treasury codes in Azerbaijan will be integrated into a single system, Nurlan Soltanov, head of the modern technologies and innovations department of the Ministry of Finance's staff, stated at the conference titled "Digital Finance Ecosystem: A New Stage in Governance" in Baku, Report informs.

    According to him, the main goal is to transform the process into a unified and coordinated system: "The issue of codification implies the mutual coordination of various programs. Today, several types of classifications are used in the country: customs, procurement, and accounting. In fact, each of these categories covers distinct stages of a single process. Our goal is to consolidate all these designations into the Digital Public Finance Information System. That is, the code used at the beginning of procurement should be applied identically in accounting, inventory tracking of supplies, treasury operations, and at the budget preparation stage."

    Financial sector Nurlan Soltanov Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry
    Maliyyə Nazirliyi: Satınalma, mühasibat və xəzinədarlıq kodları vahid sistemdə olacaq
    Минфин: Коды закупок, бухгалтерии и казначейства будут объединены в единую систему
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