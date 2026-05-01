Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Romain Katambara: Struggle for independence is matter of dignity for Réunion people

    Foreign policy
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 11:24
    Romain Katambara: Struggle for independence is matter of dignity for Réunion people

    For the people of Réunion, it is unacceptable that the island still remains a colonial possession of France, pan-African politician Romain Katambara said.

    Katambara, chairman of the Ka Ubuntu movement, which advocates Réunion's independence from France, made the remarks at the forum "Strengthening the role of youth in the postcolonial era" in Baku, Report informs.

    "I come from a place that still remains a French colony. That is why the role of our youth and our struggle for independence is of key importance - it is a matter of dignity for the people of Réunion. It is about the right to take our destiny into our own hands and independently determine our country's economic, political and educational system," he said.

    According to him, the very fact that Réunion still remains a French colonial possession is unacceptable.

    "That is why we created a movement in protest against the injustice our people have faced for decades," he said.

    Katambara stressed that, for the people of Réunion, colonialism is "a cancer eating away at society" and that the only cure for inequality is independence.

    Baku Initiative Group
    Romen Katambara: Müstəqillik uğrunda mübarizə Reyunyon xalqı üçün ləyaqət məsələsidir
    Ромен Катамбара: Борьба за независимость - вопрос достоинства для народа Реюньона

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