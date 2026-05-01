Deputy minister says education digitalization accelerating in Azerbaijan

The digitalization of education in Azerbaijan is being carried out rapidly, stated Deputy Minister of Science and Education Firudin Gurbanov at the opening ceremony of the 3rd forum "Social processes in the media sphere," Report informs.

According to him, the application of analytics in the field of artificial intelligence is currently envisaged at the Ministry of Science and Education: "Some 63% of schools and more than 80% of students have access to broadband internet. There is 1 computer for every 6 students, and our goal is one computer per student."

Gurbanov added that the current level of media is the result of special care by the state: "Currently, the media environment is undergoing rapid transformation. Within the framework of the impact of these factors on the country's image, there are calls for media representatives to be more attentive. According to reports, 75% of the world's population obtains information from internet sources."