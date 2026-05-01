Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Sarwan Singh: Decolonization is shaping future

    Foreign policy
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 14:07
    Sarwan Singh: Decolonization is shaping future

    Decolonization is not only about rethinking the past but also about shaping the future, Pahal Sarwan Singh, legal adviser to the Sikh Federation of Canada, said at the international forum "Strengthening the Role of Youth in the Postcolonial Era" in Baku, Report informs.

    He explained that this process involves creating political and social systems based on justice, respect, and diversity, which allow communities to independently determine their structures.

    Singh emphasized the importance of international solidarity, noting that many countries - including India, Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia - display similar patterns of imposed borders, centralized power, and the strengthening of repressive practices.

    "These are not isolated cases, but interconnected manifestations of a global system. The task of our generation is not only to confront these systems but also to demand greater accountability and real-world relevance from them. This is the essence of decolonization, and it is the responsibility of our generation," he stated.

    Pahal Sarwan Singh decolonization Canada Baku Initiative Group
    Sarvan Sinqh: Dekolonizasiya bizim nəslin məsuliyyətidir
    Сарван Сингх: Деколонизация — это формирование будущего

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