Role of media in public processes discussed in Baku

A panel session titled "Media Agenda in the Year of Urban Development and Architecture" has been held as part of the 3rd Forum "Public Processes in the Media Space," Report informs.

The event was organized by the Media Development Agency (MEDIA).

Metin Huseynov, head of a department at the Baku City Executive, speaking at the session, stated that restoration work is continuing successfully in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur.

He also noted that Azerbaijan has significant experience hosting international events and emphasized the importance of media coverage of these processes.

Eldar Rasulov, General Manager of Content and Media Relations at the Azerbaijani operations company WUF13, noted that registration for the forum is ongoing.

He said that over 800 representatives of local and foreign media have submitted accreditation applications.

Fariz Huseynli, Head of the Press Service and Chief Consultant of the International and Public Relations Sector of the State Service for the Protection, Development, and Restoration of Cultural Heritage, spoke about the situation with historical monuments in the liberated territories.

According to him, the damage caused to monuments in the liberated territories exceeds 700 million manats ($411.7 million).

Participants emphasized that the declaration of 2026 as the "Year of Urban Development and Architecture" reflects a new stage in the development of this sector.

They added that the hosting of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Azerbaijan this May is seen as an indicator of the country's growing international standing.

During the discussions, it was noted that with the emergence of new challenges, the role of the media in shaping public opinion is also increasing.