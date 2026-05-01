Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Berlian Helmy: D8 summit date in Jakarta not yet determined

    Foreign policy
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 14:23
    Berlian Helmy: D8 summit date in Jakarta not yet determined

    The date of the 12th G8 summit in Jakarta remains uncertain amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, Indonesian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Berlian Helmy told Report.

    "The situation in the Middle East is still very uncertain. We have not cancelled the summit, but we have not yet set a new date," he noted.

    The 12th G8 summit was scheduled to take place from April 13 to 15 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

    However, in March, it was announced that it had been postponed indefinitely amid the sharp escalation of tensions in the region related to the US and Israeli military operation against Iran.

    The D8, established in 1997, unites Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Türkiye.

    Azerbaijan joined the group in 2025.

    D8 Summit Berlian Helmy Azerbaijan Indonesia Ambassador
    Berlian Helmi: D8 sammitinin tarixi hələ müəyyənləşdirilməyib
    Берлиан Хелми: Дата саммита D8 в Джакарте пока не определена

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