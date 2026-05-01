Berlian Helmy: D8 summit date in Jakarta not yet determined
Foreign policy
- 01 May, 2026
- 14:23
The date of the 12th G8 summit in Jakarta remains uncertain amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, Indonesian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Berlian Helmy told Report.
"The situation in the Middle East is still very uncertain. We have not cancelled the summit, but we have not yet set a new date," he noted.
The 12th G8 summit was scheduled to take place from April 13 to 15 in Jakarta, Indonesia.
However, in March, it was announced that it had been postponed indefinitely amid the sharp escalation of tensions in the region related to the US and Israeli military operation against Iran.
The D8, established in 1997, unites Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Türkiye.
Azerbaijan joined the group in 2025.
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