Abbas Abbasov: BIG actively promoting decolonization issues in international arena

The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) consistently brings topics related to its activity to the agendas of international organizations and intends to continue this work, BIG Executive Director Abbas Abbasov told journalists, Report informs.

According to him, the organization has continued implementing key areas of activity since 2023, including supporting parties engaged in the legitimate struggle against colonialism.

He recalled that BIG actively works on various international platforms to protect human rights, as well as the rights of indigenous peoples and ethnic minorities.

Abbasov noted that the international forum taking place today in Baku, organized at the BIG's initiative, can be seen as a new area of the group's work.

He emphasized that forum participants repeatedly emphasized the need to create new international platforms for youth.

Following the forum, Abbasov said, it is expected that the first steps will be taken in conjunction with young leaders to create a new international youth platform.