BP starts Phase II of seismic survey at Karabagh field

BP has begun the second phase of seismic survey at the Karabagh field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, Report informs referring to BP-Azerbaijan.

"On the Karabagh field, an Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) seismic survey has been conducted to enhance the reservoir understanding, support well planning, and optimize field development strategies.

The survey commenced in December 2025 and was completed ahead of schedule in mid-March 2026.

Processing of the data acquired during the survey is currently ongoing.

Following this, work started in mid-March for a High-Resolution (HR)/Ultra-High Resolution (UHR) seismic survey to help identify geological hazards that could affect well integrity, as well as subsurface hazards that could impact the safe installation of a platform and other infrastructure.

This survey is expected to last up to 45 days," BP stated.

On June 3, 2025, during the Baku Energy Week, BP signed an agreement with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) to acquire a 35% stake in the Karabagh field development project.

The remaining 65% stake is held by SOCAR.

BP is the operator of the project.

The Karabagh field is located 120 km east of Baku and 20-25 km from the Gunashli field, at a depth of 150-200 meters.

According to preliminary estimates, the field's in-place oil reserves exceed 60 million tons, of which 21 million tons of oil and 13 billion cubic meters of gas are considered recoverable.

According to Fitch Ratings, peak production at the Karabagh offshore oil field is expected to be 7.5 million barrels per day.