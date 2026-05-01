Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    BP starts Phase II of seismic survey at Karabagh field

    Energy
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 14:25
    BP starts Phase II of seismic survey at Karabagh field

    BP has begun the second phase of seismic survey at the Karabagh field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, Report informs referring to BP-Azerbaijan.

    "On the Karabagh field, an Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) seismic survey has been conducted to enhance the reservoir understanding, support well planning, and optimize field development strategies.

    The survey commenced in December 2025 and was completed ahead of schedule in mid-March 2026.

    Processing of the data acquired during the survey is currently ongoing.

    Following this, work started in mid-March for a High-Resolution (HR)/Ultra-High Resolution (UHR) seismic survey to help identify geological hazards that could affect well integrity, as well as subsurface hazards that could impact the safe installation of a platform and other infrastructure.

    This survey is expected to last up to 45 days," BP stated.

    On June 3, 2025, during the Baku Energy Week, BP signed an agreement with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) to acquire a 35% stake in the Karabagh field development project.

    The remaining 65% stake is held by SOCAR.

    BP is the operator of the project.

    The Karabagh field is located 120 km east of Baku and 20-25 km from the Gunashli field, at a depth of 150-200 meters.

    According to preliminary estimates, the field's in-place oil reserves exceed 60 million tons, of which 21 million tons of oil and 13 billion cubic meters of gas are considered recoverable.

    According to Fitch Ratings, peak production at the Karabagh offshore oil field is expected to be 7.5 million barrels per day.

    British Petroleum Karabagh field seismic survey
    BP "Qarabağ" yatağında seysmik kəşfiyyatın ikinci mərhələsinə başlayıb
    BP приступила ко II этапу сейсморазведки на месторождении "Карабах"

    Latest News

    22:10

    Trump says 'Iran wants to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it'

    Other countries
    22:01

    Ganjaliyev: All people from Ocampo's entourage are part of corrupt system

    Foreign policy
    21:45

    Azerbaijani NGOs send open letter to European leaders participating in 8th European Political Community Summit and EU-Armenia Summit

    Foreign policy
    21:30

    Trump expands US sanctions on Cuban government

    Other countries
    21:11

    Trump says 25% tariff on EU cars, trucks imports to kick in next week

    Other countries
    20:53

    AIR Center: Released video recordings reveal Ocampo's plan to remove Pashinyan from power

    Foreign policy
    20:35
    Photo

    Rafiyev: Baku ready to facilitate inclusion of cultural heritage of SIDS countries on UNESCO list

    Foreign policy
    20:14
    Photo

    Reps of diplomatic corps visit Shusha Fortress in Azerbaijan

    Karabakh
    19:55

    Elnara Akimova: Azerbaijani Parliament's decision to suspend cooperation with European Parliament - not emotional step

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed