Rufat Mahmud says carpet weaving forum will promote Azerbaijani carpets globally

The forum organized within the framework of the 3rd International Carpet Festival held in Baku will introduce Azerbaijani carpets, distinguished by their quality, to the world, stated Rufat Mahmud, Chairman of the Board of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration, at the forum, Report informs.

"The forum is aimed at the revival of carpet weaving in Azerbaijan. Carpet specialists gathered here will hold detailed discussions about this art. I, however, approach this more from a practical standpoint, looking at it through the prism of management and development. Carpet weaving is not just culture, it is also a developing field. There is great potential here," he emphasized.

According to him, the development of carpet weaving has been observed in Azerbaijan in recent years: "New carpet shops are opening in Icherisheher. We see the interest of tourists coming to Azerbaijan in our carpets."